Delhi Medical Council Faces Unprecedented Dissolution Amidst Financial Scrutiny

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh has tabled a significant proposal to dissolve the Delhi Medical Council, citing substantial financial improprieties and operational shortcomings within the body. The proposal now awaits a green light from the Lieutenant Governor's office, marking a pivotal moment for the council established in 1998.

Singh emphasized that the decision was driven by an array of serious issues, primarily financial liabilities, discrepancies in doctor registrations, and general mismanagement. "We have decided to dissolve the Council," Singh announced, revealing that the Director of Health Services (DHS) will temporarily assume the council's responsibilities, ensuring continuity in new doctor registrations.

The tenure of the current president nearing its end adds another layer of urgency. With ambitions to streamline operations, Singh assured that once stabilized, elections will be conducted with DHS consultation. The dissolution, if approved, will be a historic first since the Delhi Medical Council's establishment more than two decades ago.

