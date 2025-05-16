Left Menu

ZF Wind Power Unveils India's Largest Test Rig for Gearboxes

ZF Wind Power has launched India's largest test rig for testing gearboxes and powertrains in Coimbatore. This 13.2 MW facility enhances ZF's role as a key system partner in sustainable energy, aids in developing next-gen technologies, and supports India's wind energy goals.

ZF Wind Power, a leading division of global technology firm ZF, has announced the inauguration of India's most extensive test rig for gearboxes and powertrains in Coimbatore.

The newly commissioned 13.2 MW test rig is designed to address industry demands and accelerate ZF's position as a pivotal system partner in sustainable development. This facility is India's largest, intended for the development and testing of the next generation of gearboxes and powertrains, as confirmed by the company on Friday.

Equipped to mimic dynamic load conditions, the advanced test rig is crucial for enhancing the reliability of future powertrain technologies. This facility ensures that gearboxes and powertrains can withstand the harsh requirements of modern wind turbines through comprehensive testing and validation procedures.

