Left Menu

RBI Penalties: Deutsche and Yes Bank Fined for Regulatory Lapses

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has fined Deutsche Bank AG, India, and Yes Bank due to non-compliance with specific regulatory directives. Deutsche Bank faces a penalty of Rs 50 lakh, while Yes Bank has been fined Rs 29.60 lakh. The penalties address deficiencies in regulatory compliance but do not affect the validity of any bank transactions or agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-05-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 20:08 IST
RBI Penalties: Deutsche and Yes Bank Fined for Regulatory Lapses
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India has sanctioned penalties against Deutsche Bank AG, India, and Yes Bank for failure to comply with regulatory guidelines.

Deutsche Bank's penalty of Rs 50 lakh results from non-adherence to directives concerning a 'Central Repository of Large Common Exposures-Across Banks', according to the RBI.

Meanwhile, Yes Bank has been fined Rs 29.60 lakh for breaching RBI's instructions on 'Financial Statements Presentation and Disclosures', as specified in another statement by the bank.

The RBI clarified that these penalties reflect lapses in regulatory adherence and do not call into question the legality of any transactions or agreements the banks have executed with their clients.

Moreover, these penalties are administered without prejudice to any further actions the RBI might pursue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025