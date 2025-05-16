Tanot Mata Temple Reopens Amid Eased India-Pakistan Tensions

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 20:11 IST
Jaisalmer's Tanot Mata Temple. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Tanot Mata temple, located near the India-Pakistan border, has reopened to devotees, following a period in which tensions between the two nations had led to its closure to the public. Throughout the period of heightened tension, daily worship at the temple continued uninterrupted, led by priests appointed by the Border Security Force (BSF).

BSF Deputy Inspector General Yogendra Singh Rathore explained to ANI that while villagers had access to the temple, restrictions limited full devotion activities. Now, the temple is available to all pilgrims. On Thursday night, a special aarti ceremony was held at Tanot Mata temple with attendance by officers, jawans, and the Jaisalmer North sector's Deputy Inspector General, Yogendra Singh Rathore, who highlighted the temple's significance to the BSF.

Known for its ties to miraculous events during the 1965 and 1971 Indo-Pak wars, the Tanot Mata temple stands as a symbol of faith and perseverance. This reopening comes after diplomatic easing followed military operations by India in response to a terrorist attack, with both nations eventually agreeing to cease military actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

