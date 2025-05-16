Changing Guard at Novo Nordisk: Navigating Stormy Waters in Obesity Drug Market

Novo Nordisk, the pharmaceutical giant known for its weight-loss treatments, has parted ways with CEO Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen. This decision was prompted by concerns over the company's eroding first-mover advantage in the obesity drug market, where competition from U.S. rival Eli Lilly has intensified.

Under Jorgensen's leadership, Novo Nordisk saw impressive growth, becoming a leader in the market with drugs like Wegovy and Ozempic. However, recent challenges, including a lackluster pipeline and diminished stock prices, have led to his early exit, overseen by the Novo Nordisk Foundation.

Despite the shakeup, Novo's chairman Helge Lund assures that the company's strategies remain unchanged. The pharmaceutical field faces broader challenges as well, including potential policy changes under the U.S. administration that may impact drug pricing.

(With inputs from agencies.)