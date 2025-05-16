Left Menu

BJP Assam Charts Political Course at Strategic Jorhat Meet

The BJP Assam Pradesh will hold a key extended executive meeting in Jorhat on May 21, following their Panchayat election victory. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and State BJP President Dilip Saikia will lead discussions on future elections and development strategies.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of a resounding victory in the recent Panchayat elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of Assam Pradesh is set to host a crucial extended executive meeting on May 21 in Jorhat, according to an official statement. The conference will see participation from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and State BJP President Dilip Saikia.

National spokesperson and North East Coordinator Sambit Patra, State In-Charge Harish Dwivedi, Union Minister Pabitra Margherita, along with National Secretary and MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, will also be in attendance. Key executives including Assam Ministers, MLAs, MPs, district committee presidents, and officials from Autonomous Councils are expected to take part. The meeting will consist of two sessions with key party figures and state office bearers engaging in significant deliberations.

The agenda includes analyzing the Panchayat election results and preparing for the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Region elections while planning for future political contests. Discussions will assess socio-political dynamics in Upper, Lower, and Southern Assam, laying groundwork for the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly elections. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's guidance, the party aims to enhance development initiatives across Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

