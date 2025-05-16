CM Dhami Unveils Major Development Projects in Champawat

In a significant move to enhance infrastructure and tourism in Uttarakhand's Champawat district, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 18 development projects totaling Rs 113.65 crore. The inauguration event took place at the Chief Minister's Camp Office in Tanakpur, Champawat.

The launched initiatives include 13 projects worth Rs 47.86 crore, such as multi-storey parking in Tanakpur, and five upcoming projects valued at Rs 65.78 crore, including enhancements to the Sipti Waterfall and a craft centre in Shyamlatal. These projects aim to improve connectivity and water supply while supporting tourism.

Engaging with senior citizens, CM Dhami underscored their pivotal role in shaping district progress, emphasizing solutions inspired by their life experiences. Highlighting the digital revolution within state services, he celebrated the shift to online platforms, ensuring development reaches the most remote areas effectively.

Lending support to the Indian Army, the Chief Minister participated in the 'Tiranga Shaurya Yatra,' celebrating Operation Sindoor's success, with thousands joining in. Dhami noted the operation's significance in inspiring national pride, reinforcing Uttarakhand's reputation as a state of military valor.

(With inputs from agencies.)