Left Menu

Cycling into the Future: MTB Himalaya Promotes Green Tourism in Himachal Pradesh

The 12th MTB Himalaya cycle race, flagged off by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, highlights Himachal Pradesh as a tourism and adventure sports destination. The event emphasizes green and healthy living, with plans for cycling infrastructure and green energy advancements shaping the state's future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 23:12 IST
Cycling into the Future: MTB Himalaya Promotes Green Tourism in Himachal Pradesh
Representative Image (Photo/ @MTB Shimla). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated the 12th edition of the MTB Himalaya cycle race, elevating Himachal Pradesh's status as a prime destination for tourism and adventure sports. Organized by the Himalayan Adventure Sports and Tourism Promotion Association, the event also involves key collaborations with Himachal Tourism and other stakeholders.

This competitive event will traverse various challenging terrains, concluding on May 18, featuring over 100 participants, including national champions and international elite cyclists. The Chief Minister underscored the event's role in showcasing Himachal Pradesh's cultural richness to global audiences.

CM Sukhu highlighted the significance of cycling in promoting health, a greener environment, and recreation. He announced plans to develop cycling tracks and a Rs 37 crore ice-skating rink to boost tourism. The government targets making Himachal Pradesh a Green Energy State by 2026, with initiatives like a green hydrogen plant in Nalagarh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025