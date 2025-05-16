Cycling into the Future: MTB Himalaya Promotes Green Tourism in Himachal Pradesh

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated the 12th edition of the MTB Himalaya cycle race, elevating Himachal Pradesh's status as a prime destination for tourism and adventure sports. Organized by the Himalayan Adventure Sports and Tourism Promotion Association, the event also involves key collaborations with Himachal Tourism and other stakeholders.

This competitive event will traverse various challenging terrains, concluding on May 18, featuring over 100 participants, including national champions and international elite cyclists. The Chief Minister underscored the event's role in showcasing Himachal Pradesh's cultural richness to global audiences.

CM Sukhu highlighted the significance of cycling in promoting health, a greener environment, and recreation. He announced plans to develop cycling tracks and a Rs 37 crore ice-skating rink to boost tourism. The government targets making Himachal Pradesh a Green Energy State by 2026, with initiatives like a green hydrogen plant in Nalagarh.

