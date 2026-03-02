Rahul Gandhi's Controversial Telangana Visit Amidst Land Protests

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, visited Hyderabad on Monday. Accompanied by Congress MP KC Venugopal, he was welcomed by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at Shamshabad Airport. Their agenda included the final phase of a training program for District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, conducted at Ananthagiri Hills in Vikarabad district.

Despite the official program, Gandhi's visit sparked sharp criticism from BJP State President Ramchander Rao. Rao lambasted the Congress-led state government, accusing it of neglecting election promises and implementing demolition drives that threaten to displace impoverished communities. He stated, 'Rahul Gandhi has no moral right to visit Vikarabad as his government under Revanth Reddy hasn't fulfilled its six guarantees from the last election.' The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has initiated extensive removal of unauthorized constructions, exacerbating tensions.

Simultaneously, in Hyderabad, the Gandhi Sarovar Project linked to the Musi Riverfront Development Project faces hurdles due to land acquisition issues and residents' protests. The inhabitants of Madhu Park Ridge Apartments near the project site voice fears of evictions. During a meeting with Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao, residents of the apartments expressed their anxieties. Rao assured them of wholehearted support and criticized the government, describing the prospect of demolishing occupied homes, including those of ex-servicemen, as deeply concerning and 'shameful'.