Brazil Faces First Bird Flu Outbreak on Commercial Farm
Brazil confirmed its first bird flu outbreak on a commercial farm in Rio Grande do Sul, prompting a swift response to contain the virus. The outbreak has already impacted international trade, with China and the EU ceasing poultry imports. The agriculture ministry reassures that poultry consumption is safe.
Brazil, a leading global poultry exporter, confirmed its first bird flu outbreak on a commercial farm in Rio Grande do Sul. The agriculture ministry swiftly enacted a plan to contain the virus and ensure food safety while notifying international health bodies and trade partners about the situation.
In response to the outbreak, both China and the European Union have suspended poultry imports from Brazil, based on pre-existing trade agreements. These restrictions vary by the location of the outbreak and comply with international health certification requirements. Countries like Japan and Saudi Arabia have embraced a more regional assessment approach to trade agreements.
Despite the outbreak, Brazil's agriculture ministry assured that poultry products remain safe for consumption and emphasized the low risk of human infection. Previous challenges in the poultry sector include a temporary EU ban in 2018 over salmonella concerns, which Brazil contested at the World Trade Organization.
(With inputs from agencies.)
