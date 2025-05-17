Market Surge: Fuelled by U.S.-China Trade Truce, Indexes Climb Despite Consumer Concerns

Wall Street's major indexes experienced a five-day surge, bolstered by a temporary halt in the escalating U.S.-China trade war, although consumer sentiment saw a notable downturn.

The positive momentum continued as strategic moves and regulatory decisions swayed individual stocks, with healthcare emerging as the top gainer.

Despite the optimism, market strategists advised caution, highlighting the potential for future volatility amid evolving tariff and tax policy developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)