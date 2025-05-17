Operation Abhyaas: Strengthening Crisis Response with Life-Like Drills

In a bid to bolster emergency preparedness, the comprehensive initiative 'Operation Abhyaas' has put the focus firmly on effective crisis management with mock drills conducted statewide. Significant exercises were held at the Karnataka High Court in Kalaburagi, spearheaded by District Magistrate Fouzia Taranum, aiming to fine-tune inter-departmental coordination.

The meticulously planned drills saw the engagement of the judiciary, law enforcement, emergency services, non-governmental organizations, and the local community, simulating scenarios including bomb threats and explosive incidents, demonstrating a robust collective response capability.

Meanwhile, further upholding this preparedness ethos, Agartala's Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport played host to a multi-agency contingency exercise led by top-tier security and emergency units. This exercise, part of the Contingency Terrorist Contingency Plan Mock Exercise-2025, effectively tested the operational harmony among 186 participants to ensure a cohesive action strategy, reflecting a comprehensive security strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)