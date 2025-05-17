Left Menu

Operation Abhyaas: Strengthening Crisis Response with Life-Like Drills

Operation Abhyaas involved conducting comprehensive mock drills at the Karnataka High Court and Agartala Airport to enhance emergency response coordination. Key agencies, including police, fire services, and medical personnel, participated to simulate disaster scenarios and improve crisis management effectiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 10:14 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 10:14 IST
Kalaburgi District Magistrate Fouzia Taranum (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a bid to bolster emergency preparedness, the comprehensive initiative 'Operation Abhyaas' has put the focus firmly on effective crisis management with mock drills conducted statewide. Significant exercises were held at the Karnataka High Court in Kalaburagi, spearheaded by District Magistrate Fouzia Taranum, aiming to fine-tune inter-departmental coordination.

The meticulously planned drills saw the engagement of the judiciary, law enforcement, emergency services, non-governmental organizations, and the local community, simulating scenarios including bomb threats and explosive incidents, demonstrating a robust collective response capability.

Meanwhile, further upholding this preparedness ethos, Agartala's Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport played host to a multi-agency contingency exercise led by top-tier security and emergency units. This exercise, part of the Contingency Terrorist Contingency Plan Mock Exercise-2025, effectively tested the operational harmony among 186 participants to ensure a cohesive action strategy, reflecting a comprehensive security strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

