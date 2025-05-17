India's Traders Boycott Turkish Imports Over Geopolitical Tensions

In the wake of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, traders in Ajmer, Rajasthan, announced on Saturday a boycott of Turkish apples in response to Turkey's support for Pakistan. Arjun, a local apple trader, revealed that post-tension, all Turkish fruits are banned, with buyers shifting to Kashmiri apples.

Similarly, traders in Gwalior criticized Turkey's stance as a betrayal, declaring they would no longer trade with the country. Gwalior's fruit sellers, too, are boycotting Turkish apples, seeking alternatives from Kashmir, South Africa, and the USA.

On Friday, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) declared a comprehensive boycott against Turkey and Azerbaijan, citing their support for Pakistan. Praveen Khandelwal, BJP MP and CAIT Secretary General, said the boycott takes immediate effect, urging the Indian film industry to avoid these countries. The move emphasizes India's strategic trade policies amid rising nationalism.

Trade leaders have resolved to sever ties with Turkey and Azerbaijan, aligning themselves with national interests. Members of the Chamber of Trade and Industry similarly vowed to cease trading and avoid traveling to these nations.

