Fire Erupts in Kovur's Scrap Factory, Smoke Alarms Residents

A devastating fire engulfed a scrap factory in the Pellakuru Colony on First Street in Kovur, Nellore district, during the early hours of Saturday. According to officials, the site, laden with iron scrap and plastic waste, accelerated the rapid spread of the inferno, sending dense smoke across the vicinity and alarming residents.

Swift action by local police and fire departments was seen as authorities arrived shortly after being notified early in the morning. Kovuru Sub-Inspector Ranganadh Gowd confirmed their immediate response to the incident, coupled with concerted efforts by firefighting teams to subdue the blaze, which continues to rage.

The specific cause of the fire remains a mystery as investigations are underway to determine if an electrical short circuit or deliberate action was responsible. Officials urge the public to stay clear of the affected area as further updates are awaited. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)