Understanding the ₹1 Crore Term Insurance Boom in 2025

In today's fast-paced financial landscape, a ₹1 crore term insurance policy has emerged as a simple yet robust option for securing one's family against unforeseen events. With escalating living costs, understanding the factors determining insurance premiums is crucial for those seeking financial safety nets.

Term insurance remains an attractive choice due to its broad coverage and lower premiums compared to other life insurance schemes. Policy prices are influenced by several factors, including age, health, lifestyle, and occupation. Young, healthy non-smokers typically benefit from significantly lower premiums.

To choose the best plan, individuals should focus on a company's claim settlement ratio, policy terms, and customer service, thus ensuring an informed decision. In 2025, a ₹1 crore policy not only promises financial security and low premiums but also tax benefits under the Income-tax Act, 1961.

(With inputs from agencies.)