Defying Borders: India's Armed Forces Stand Firm Against Adversity

In a strong message to Pakistan, Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha emphasized the Indian Armed Forces' capabilities and condemned Pakistan's backing of terror groups. Assured of the nation's safety, he acknowledged damages from cross-border shelling and detailed ongoing relief efforts for affected residents in Jammu and Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 14:39 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a powerful address, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha warned Pakistan about its support for terror groups that target India. He highlighted that nothing in Pakistan is beyond the reach of the Indian Armed Forces, celebrated globally for their valor. Sinha stressed India's preference for peace while acknowledging the nation's growing economic stature.

Visiting the Tangdhar sector, Sinha assessed damages inflicted by Pakistani shelling. He pledged comprehensive rehabilitation plans to assist affected residents, acknowledging the ongoing relief distributions by the Indian Army. The local efforts were lauded as essential in providing immediate aid, including rations and medicines, to those in need.

Sinha's message coincides with the Indian Army's outreach in Poonch, where troops have actively engaged with villagers to ensure their needs are met amid adversity. Residents expressed gratitude towards the Army's relief efforts, highlighting their pivotal role in maintaining peace along the borders, as the community rallies in solidarity with the armed forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

