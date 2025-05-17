YSR Congress MP Slams 'Politically Driven' Liquor Scam Allegations

YSR Congress Party MP Maddila Gurumoorthy issued a fierce rebuttal on Saturday, denouncing the TDP government's 'false and politically driven' claims of a liquor scam. In an emphatic statement, Gurumoorthy accused the current administration in Andhra Pradesh of launching a vendetta against former YSRCP officials. He charged the government with leveraging 'fabricated cases, coerced confessions, and media manipulation' to undermine opposition leaders.

Highlighting the misuse of the 'Red Book Constitution' for political gains, Gurumoorthy criticized the overlooking of an alleged scam that occurred during Naidu's tenure as Chief Minister (2014-2019). According to the YSRCP MP, investigative documents from the CID and ACB listed Naidu among the accused, yet no follow-up actions were taken after he returned to power. 'The case has simply been buried,' Gurumoorthy asserted.

The MP further alleged that policy changes during the TDP regime favored distilleries associated with party leaders, costing the state exchequer Rs. 1,300 crore annually. He also pointed to altered privilege fees recommendations allegedly approved by Naidu's office. Gurumoorthy criticized the coercion of statements from former officials, arguing that such tactics are meant to conceal the current administration's failings instead of addressing past unresolved scams.

(With inputs from agencies.)