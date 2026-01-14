Bhogi Bonfires Illuminate Andhra Pradesh: A Cultural Celebration Igniting New Beginnings
Andhra Pradesh celebrated Bhogi with traditional enthusiasm, highlighting Sankranti festivities. Devotees thronged to temples while bonfires marked new beginnings. The fading Haridasu tradition was a concern, with families striving to preserve it. State leaders extended warm wishes, recognizing the cultural significance of Bhogi in Andhra Pradesh.
Andhra Pradesh joyously celebrated Bhogi, the opening day of the Sankranti festival, with fervent devotion and customary enthusiasm. Across temples, villages, and towns, bonfires symbolically marked the onset of the harvest festivity, spotlighting cultural traditions.
At the Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Temple, devotees immersed in spiritual grandeur as the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) orchestrated traditional Bhogi bonfires, adhering to ancient customs. Enthusiastic crowds gathered in temples and streets, expressing spiritual joy after the darshan of Lord Venkateswara.
Despite the vibrant celebrations, concerns over the fading Haridasu tradition surfaced. Haridasu families strive to retain this cultural heritage, performing devotional hymns in traditional attire during the event. Meanwhile, state leaders extended heartfelt greetings, emphasizing Bhogi as a symbol of renewal, prosperity, and gratitude.
