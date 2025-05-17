Goa's Atal Asra Yojana: A Monsoon Respite for Economically Weaker Sections

In a significant move to support economically disadvantaged families, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant inaugurated the 'Atal Asra Yojana' on Saturday, offering Rs 1.5 lakh for urgent home repairs. The program, spearheaded by the Social Welfare Department, seeks to aid thousands across the state as the monsoon season approaches.

Targeting families with annual earnings below Rs 3 lakh, the scheme disburses financial support in two installments, each worth Rs 75,000. Speaking at the event, CM Sawant highlighted the initiative's reach, noting, "Under Subhash Phaldesai's leadership, camps across Goa will ensure 8,000 to 10,000 recipients benefit."

Emphasizing the scheme's immediate benefit, Sawant commented, "For those in dire need, the assistance will reach their accounts within fifteen days, enabling timely home repairs." Lauding the double engine BJP government's efforts, he also announced plans to expand outreach through the 'Sarkar Tumchya Daari' program post-monsoon.

