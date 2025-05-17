Tripura's Dairy and Fisheries Revolution: Doubling Incomes with Central Support

In a strategic move to boost the livelihoods of rural inhabitants, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh affirmed the Centre's commitment to assist Tripura in doubling the income of individuals engaged in dairy, animal husbandry, and pisciculture. His remarks came during the inauguration of a new milk processing unit in West Tripura.

Highlighting the state's potential in fisheries and dairy sectors, Singh proposed collaboration with the Chief Minister, National Dairy Development Board, and National Fisheries Development Board for an intensive development strategy. Emphasizing local cooperation, he urged for a robust campaign to enhance milk collection and promote artificial insemination programmes.

Echoing Singh's vision, Chief Minister Manik Saha emphasized achieving self-sufficiency in the production of essential commodities including milk and fish. With an eye on improving the socio-economic conditions of farmers, the state focuses on creating a comprehensive cold chain for quality milk production.

(With inputs from agencies.)