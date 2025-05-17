Left Menu

Tripura's Dairy and Fisheries Revolution: Doubling Incomes with Central Support

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh announced the Centre's readiness to support Tripura in doubling the incomes of those involved in dairy, animal rearing, and pisciculture. By collaborating with key development boards, the initiative aims to enhance rural livelihoods and achieve self-sufficiency in milk, eggs, fish, and meat production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 17-05-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 17:51 IST
Tripura's Dairy and Fisheries Revolution: Doubling Incomes with Central Support
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to boost the livelihoods of rural inhabitants, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh affirmed the Centre's commitment to assist Tripura in doubling the income of individuals engaged in dairy, animal husbandry, and pisciculture. His remarks came during the inauguration of a new milk processing unit in West Tripura.

Highlighting the state's potential in fisheries and dairy sectors, Singh proposed collaboration with the Chief Minister, National Dairy Development Board, and National Fisheries Development Board for an intensive development strategy. Emphasizing local cooperation, he urged for a robust campaign to enhance milk collection and promote artificial insemination programmes.

Echoing Singh's vision, Chief Minister Manik Saha emphasized achieving self-sufficiency in the production of essential commodities including milk and fish. With an eye on improving the socio-economic conditions of farmers, the state focuses on creating a comprehensive cold chain for quality milk production.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025