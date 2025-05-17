Acharya Prashant Highlights Urgent Climate Goals at 'Decoding Success' Book Launch

At a recent book launch event for 'Decoding Success,' Acharya Prashant, an esteemed author and founder of the PrashantAdvait Foundation, shared crucial insights into Operation 2030. The discussion underscored the interconnectedness of humanity's past, present, and future, while focusing on global climate efforts.

Acharya Prashant highlighted the international consensus around Operation 2030, a mission stemming from the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change that began in 1994. Since then, it has paved the way for pivotal climate accords, including the 1997 Kyoto Protocol and the 2015 Paris Agreement. He emphasized the gravity of reducing global carbon emissions by 43% from 2019 levels to limit global warming to 1.5°C.

Despite these ambitious goals, Prashant issued a stark warning: "The 1.5°C threshold has already been exceeded, reaching possibly 1.7°C by 2025." Providing a historical perspective, he traced mankind's struggle back to the 1750 Industrial Revolution, a major turning point that led to increased prosperity alongside surging carbon emissions. He urged immediate action to avert a looming catastrophe for future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)