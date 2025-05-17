Left Menu

India's United Front: Cross-Border Terrorism and Operation Sindoor's Global Narrative

A seven-member all-party delegation from India will visit key partner countries to counter Pakistan's sponsorship of terrorism and highlight Operation Sindoor. Visiting nations include Qatar, Egypt, Ethiopia, South Africa, U.S., U.K., UAE, and Japan. The delegation aims to project India's stance against terrorism with a collective message of zero tolerance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 22:00 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brij Lal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brij Lal announced on Saturday that Indian lawmakers are set to visit partner countries to showcase how Pakistan has long fostered terrorist activities against India, while also presenting facts about Operation Sindoor. Laf with includes esteemed leaders such as Supriya Sule and Anurag Thakur, is scheduled to visit Qatar, Egypt, Ethiopia, and South Africa.

According to Brij Lal, Operation Sindoor's response was targeted and judicious, contrasting sharply with Pakistan's indiscriminate attacks. He stressed that while Pakistan spreads baseless narratives and incites fear, India's retaliation was marked by precision and caution, minimizing civilian harm. In contrast, Pakistan maliciously targeted Indian civilians, including orchestrating the assassination of an IAS officer in Kashmir.

Along with forming an all-party committee visiting key nations, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi highlighted the central government's effort to dispel Pakistan's misleading narratives at the international level. She emphasized that the delegation's mission is to assert India's stance against cross-border terrorism globally.

CPI-M MP John Brittas expressed satisfaction in representing India abroad for prestigious government-led initiatives. Despite internal differences, India's united front aims to project a cohesive stance against terrorism. Congress, although aggrieved by the lack of prior consultation, supports the initiative as a vital diplomatic stance.

The committee, underlined by prominent leaders such as Congress's Shashi Tharoor and BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad, will see a comprehensive team visit key global capitals. This nationwide delegation emphasizes the unyielding Indian stance on terrorism. Poised to begin on May 23, the tour lasts ten days, spanning countries like the U.S., U.K., and Japan, vital for global diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

