YouTuber Arrested in Hisar on Charges of Spying for Pakistan

In a startling turn of events, Jyoti Rani from Hisar has been apprehended by the Haryana Police on allegations of espionage. Her father, Haris Malhotra, contests the charges, asserting that her visits to Pakistan were solely to produce YouTube content.

However, law enforcement authorities have seized her electronic devices and bank documents, citing evidence that suggests her involvement in clandestine activities. Jyoti is accused of connecting with individuals affiliated with Pakistani intelligence and sharing sensitive information. The police acted on specific leads, resulting in her arrest under the Official Secrets Act.

The investigation highlights her interactions with Ahsan-ur-Rahim, whom she reportedly met at the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi. She allegedly made multiple trips to Pakistan, facilitated by contacts associated with security and intelligence agencies. The probe continues as she remains in police custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)