Shaken Yet Resilient: Earthquake Rattles Pakistan Provinces

A 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck parts of Pakistan on Friday evening, affecting the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces. Cities such as Peshawar and Islamabad experienced the tremors, though no casualties or damage were reported immediately.

The epicentre of the earthquake was located in Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region at a depth of 101 kilometres, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department. Residents across these regions felt the ground shake at approximately 6:09 pm local time.

This seismic event is the latest in a series of earthquakes affecting Pakistan due to its geological position along significant tectonic plate boundaries. Last week, a 5.6-magnitude earthquake had already hit Balochistan, though it also resulted in no significant damage or loss of life.

