Tragic Unemployment: The Untold Struggles of Ujjawal Gupta

In a tragic incident reflecting the pressures faced by many young people, a 25-year-old man was found dead in his home, suspected of taking his own life due to unemployment, said police.

Ujjawal Gupta, a resident of Laxman Vihar Colony in Kunhadi, was discovered hanging from the ceiling fan in his room. His family found him at around 2 am and rushed him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Despite holding a Bachelor of Technology degree and preparing for recruitment exams, Gupta struggled with depression over being unable to secure a job, while his peers moved forward in their careers. Police are investigating the case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. No suicide note was recovered at the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)