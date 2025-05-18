Left Menu

Tragic Unemployment: The Untold Struggles of Ujjawal Gupta

A 25-year-old man, Ujjawal Gupta, was found dead in his home, suspected of suicide due to joblessness. With a Bachelor of Technology degree, Gupta was preparing for recruitment exams. His father mentioned he was depressed over unemployment. Police are investigating further, and no suicide note was found.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 18-05-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 19:59 IST
Tragic Unemployment: The Untold Struggles of Ujjawal Gupta
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident reflecting the pressures faced by many young people, a 25-year-old man was found dead in his home, suspected of taking his own life due to unemployment, said police.

Ujjawal Gupta, a resident of Laxman Vihar Colony in Kunhadi, was discovered hanging from the ceiling fan in his room. His family found him at around 2 am and rushed him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Despite holding a Bachelor of Technology degree and preparing for recruitment exams, Gupta struggled with depression over being unable to secure a job, while his peers moved forward in their careers. Police are investigating the case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. No suicide note was recovered at the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025