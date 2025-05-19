Left Menu

High Stakes Verdict Looming in Sambhal Religious Dispute

The Allahabad High Court is set to rule on a pivotal civil revision petition concerning the Jama Masjid and Harihar Mandir conflict in Sambhal. The decision will address the legality of a contested survey ordered by a local judge, with significant implications for ongoing tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 11:56 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 11:56 IST
High Stakes Verdict Looming in Sambhal Religious Dispute
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court is poised to deliver a significant verdict on a civil revision petition in the contentious case involving the Jama Masjid and Harihar Mandir in Sambhal district. This legal battle has seen the mosque's management seeking to halt proceedings in the district court trial through a petition.

In a conversation with ANI, Advocate Gopal Sharma, representing the Hindu faction, outlined the crucial elements of the impending judgment. The court will decide whether the Civil Judge Senior Division Sambhal was authorized to mandate a survey as part of the proceedings. Initiated on November 19, 2024, the survey has been a focal point of contention, prompting the mosque's management to challenge it at the Supreme Court, which redirected them to the Allahabad High Court.

The verdict will also determine whether the case should continue in the Civil Judge Senior Division Sambhal or be transferred elsewhere. The Supreme Court had previously imposed a temporary halt on the trial court's proceedings, demanding a thorough review of the state's status report indicating the well in dispute lies outside the mosque. This case has heightened tensions in Sambhal, leading to a deadly confrontation following the contentious survey order. Allegations have emerged that the mosque was constructed on the site of a demolished Harihar temple.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025