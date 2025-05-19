Left Menu

Allahabad High Court Set to Decide on Sambhal Mosque Dispute

The Allahabad High Court will announce its decision on a civil revision petition related to an ongoing dispute between the Jama Masjid and Harihar Mandir in Sambhal. The petition seeks a halt to current lower court proceedings amid tensions over a contentious survey, previously ordered by the district court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 11:56 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 11:56 IST
Allahabad High Court Set to Decide on Sambhal Mosque Dispute
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court is poised to announce its highly anticipated ruling on Monday regarding a civil revision petition in the ongoing conflict between the Jama Masjid and the Harihar Mandir in Sambhal district. The mosque's management committee has petitioned for a stay on the current trial court actions in light of an original suit still pending before the district court.

Advocate Gopal Sharma, representing the Hindu faction, revealed to ANI that the judgment will clarify whether the Civil Judge Senior Division Sambhal possessed the authority to mandate a survey. "On November 19th, 2024, we lodged a petition, following which the court ordered a survey in two phases. The Jama Masjid management appealed to the Supreme Court challenging the survey, which then referred them to the High Court," Sharma explained.

The impending order will address two critical issues: the validity of the Civil Judge Senior Division Sambhal's authority to order the survey and the appropriate court—whether it will remain with the Civil Judge Senior Division in Sambhal or be transferred elsewhere. Earlier, on April 29, the Supreme Court granted a two-week extension to allow the Committee of Management, Shahi Jama Masjid, Sambhal, to respond to a state status report asserting the disputed well's location outside the mosque premises.

Amid rising tensions, particularly after the local court's directive for a mosque survey on November 19th, conflict ensued, leading to a tragic clash that resulted in four deaths. The survey originated from claims by several petitioners alleging a temple's demolition preceded the mosque's establishment at the site, which was supposedly dedicated to Kalki, the final incarnation of Lord Vishnu, back in 1526.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025