Allahabad High Court Set to Decide on Sambhal Mosque Dispute

The Allahabad High Court is poised to announce its highly anticipated ruling on Monday regarding a civil revision petition in the ongoing conflict between the Jama Masjid and the Harihar Mandir in Sambhal district. The mosque's management committee has petitioned for a stay on the current trial court actions in light of an original suit still pending before the district court.

Advocate Gopal Sharma, representing the Hindu faction, revealed to ANI that the judgment will clarify whether the Civil Judge Senior Division Sambhal possessed the authority to mandate a survey. "On November 19th, 2024, we lodged a petition, following which the court ordered a survey in two phases. The Jama Masjid management appealed to the Supreme Court challenging the survey, which then referred them to the High Court," Sharma explained.

The impending order will address two critical issues: the validity of the Civil Judge Senior Division Sambhal's authority to order the survey and the appropriate court—whether it will remain with the Civil Judge Senior Division in Sambhal or be transferred elsewhere. Earlier, on April 29, the Supreme Court granted a two-week extension to allow the Committee of Management, Shahi Jama Masjid, Sambhal, to respond to a state status report asserting the disputed well's location outside the mosque premises.

Amid rising tensions, particularly after the local court's directive for a mosque survey on November 19th, conflict ensued, leading to a tragic clash that resulted in four deaths. The survey originated from claims by several petitioners alleging a temple's demolition preceded the mosque's establishment at the site, which was supposedly dedicated to Kalki, the final incarnation of Lord Vishnu, back in 1526.

