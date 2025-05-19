Fire Halts Production at Kumho Tire's Key Factory

Kumho Tire, South Korea's second-largest tire manufacturer, experienced an 8% drop in stock value on Monday following a significant fire that interrupted operations at its Gwangju factory. The incident poses a threat to the supply line of major global automakers.

According to reports, fire authorities managed to extinguish the bulk of the flames, yet the conflagration ravaged the majority of the plant's western section. A company representative told Reuters that this catastrophe might compel Kumho Tire to downgrade its annual revenue growth forecast from 10% to 5 trillion Korean won ($3.58 billion).

The Gwangju facility boasts an annual output capacity of 12 million tires, which translates to about 20% of Kumho's global production. Although the firm is attempting to ramp up production at other units to offset the decreased output, the possibility seems constrained as its facilities are already operating at full tilt.

