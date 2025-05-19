India Aims to Lead Global Food Basket with Record Grain Harvest

India's foodgrain production has witnessed a significant boost, with output reaching 1,663.91 lakh tonnes for the fiscal year 2024-25, an increase of over 106 lakh tonnes from the previous year. Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan confirmed the figures in a conference in New Delhi.

The minister stated that Rabi crop production increased to 1,645.27 lakh tonnes, highlighting India's ambition to become the world's food basket. The government's 'One Nation, One Agriculture and One Team' initiative seeks to unify agricultural practices nationwide.

Moreover, a new national-level lab adhering to the Clean Plant Program will be established in Pune to research pure plant species. Chouhan emphasized the importance of quality seeds, soil testing, and cost reduction for boosting output, underscoring the government's dedication to connect research with farm-level implementations.

(With inputs from agencies.)