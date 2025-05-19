Left Menu

India Aims to Lead Global Food Basket with Record Grain Harvest

India's foodgrain production for the financial year 2024-25 surged by over 106 lakh tonnes to reach 1,663.91 lakh tonnes, according to Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Initiatives like 'One Nation, One Agriculture and One Team' and the Clean Plant Program aim to bolster agricultural efficiency and output.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
India's foodgrain production has witnessed a significant boost, with output reaching 1,663.91 lakh tonnes for the fiscal year 2024-25, an increase of over 106 lakh tonnes from the previous year. Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan confirmed the figures in a conference in New Delhi.

The minister stated that Rabi crop production increased to 1,645.27 lakh tonnes, highlighting India's ambition to become the world's food basket. The government's 'One Nation, One Agriculture and One Team' initiative seeks to unify agricultural practices nationwide.

Moreover, a new national-level lab adhering to the Clean Plant Program will be established in Pune to research pure plant species. Chouhan emphasized the importance of quality seeds, soil testing, and cost reduction for boosting output, underscoring the government's dedication to connect research with farm-level implementations.

