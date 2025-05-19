Operation Olivia: A Triumph for Olive Ridley Conservation

The Indian Coast Guard's annual conservation initiative, 'Operation Olivia,' has achieved a significant milestone by ensuring the protection of over 6.98 lakh Olive Ridley turtles at the Rushikulya river mouth in Odisha in February 2025. This endeavor marks a new record in the guardianship of these endangered species, thanks to the mission conducted from November to May each year.

Operation Olivia, a cornerstone of the ICG's marine conservation strategy, focuses on key nesting sites such as Odisha's Gahirmatha Beach, which witnesses the arrival of over eight lakh turtles yearly. According to a Defence Ministry release, the success of this operation demonstrates the effectiveness of rigorous patrolling, aerial surveillance, and community engagement in reducing threats like illegal fishing and habitat disruption.

The ICG has detained 366 boats involved in illegal fishing, underscoring its enforcement efforts in preserving marine life. Additionally, the ICG works in tandem with local communities, promoting Turtle Excluder Devices and collaborating with NGOs through formal agreements to foster sustainable fishing and conservation education. This achievement emphasizes the critical need for continued adaptive strategies for long-term marine sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)