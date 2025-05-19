Heroic Sacrifice: Man Loses Life Saving Child in Ghatkopar

In a tragic act of heroism, a 28-year-old man named Shehzad Sheikh died while saving an eight-year-old girl from a nullah in Ghatkopar's Ramabai Nagar area on Sunday afternoon, according to police reports.

The child, who had entered the nullah to retrieve a ball, got stuck, prompting Sheikh, a daily-wage laborer, to jump in after her. Successfully passing the girl to another person, Sheikh unfortunately became trapped in the silt and debris, ultimately leading to his demise.

Authorities, including the police and fire brigade, managed to retrieve Sheikh from the nullah, but he was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. The police have filed an accidental death report as they continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this courageous yet tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)