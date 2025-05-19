Left Menu

Heroic Sacrifice: Man Loses Life Saving Child in Ghatkopar

Shehzad Sheikh tragically lost his life saving an eight-year-old girl from a nullah in Ghatkopar. The girl was stuck while retrieving a ball, and Sheikh, a daily-wage laborer, rescued her but perished in the process. The police registered an accidental death report following the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-05-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 14:57 IST
Heroic Sacrifice: Man Loses Life Saving Child in Ghatkopar
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic act of heroism, a 28-year-old man named Shehzad Sheikh died while saving an eight-year-old girl from a nullah in Ghatkopar's Ramabai Nagar area on Sunday afternoon, according to police reports.

The child, who had entered the nullah to retrieve a ball, got stuck, prompting Sheikh, a daily-wage laborer, to jump in after her. Successfully passing the girl to another person, Sheikh unfortunately became trapped in the silt and debris, ultimately leading to his demise.

Authorities, including the police and fire brigade, managed to retrieve Sheikh from the nullah, but he was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. The police have filed an accidental death report as they continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this courageous yet tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025