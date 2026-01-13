Left Menu

Matthieu Louvot Takes Helm of Airbus Helicopters

Airbus has announced the appointment of Matthieu Louvot as the new CEO of its helicopters business, effective April. Louvot will replace Bruno Even, who is stepping down after five years for personal reasons, marking a significant leadership change at the European aerospace giant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 16:53 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 16:53 IST
Airbus

European aerospace group Airbus has announced a key leadership change within its ranks. On Tuesday, the company named Matthieu Louvot as the new chief executive officer for its helicopters division, effective April.

Louvot will be stepping into the role currently held by Bruno Even, who has been a part of the Airbus family since 2018.

Even's departure is attributed to personal reasons, leaving Louvot poised to lead and steer the direction of the company's helicopter business in the coming years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

