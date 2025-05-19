Reviving IPO Fever: Six Main-Board Debuts Set to Energize Market

The IPO market, after a sluggish beginning to 2025, appears to be making a strong comeback. Investment banking sources disclosed on Monday that six main-board companies, including Schloss Bangalore—the proprietor of The Leela luxury hotel chain—are poised to launch their initial share-sales this month, collectively aiming to amass over Rs 11,000 crore.

This week, Borana Weaves and Belrise Industries will embark on their respective IPO journeys. Borana Weaves is set to launch its Rs 144-crore IPO on May 20, while Pune-based Belrise Industries will open its Rs 2,150-crore IPO on May 21. Four additional firms, including the noted Schloss Bangalore Ltd, Aegis Vopak Terminals, Arisinfra Solutions Ltd, and Scoda Tubes, are expected to file their IPOs in the following week.

In a year marked by IPO slowdowns due to market instability, an impressive pipeline of companies is positioning itself for a rebound. As per Axis Capital IPO Market Update May 2025, 57 companies have gained final nods from the regulator, with 74 others standing by. These ventures span sectors like solar, pharmaceuticals, and entertainment, with firms such as Aegis Vopak Terminals and Gujarat-based Scoda Tubes leading substantial fundraising efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)