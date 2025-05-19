India Aims to Become Global Food Basket with New Agricultural Initiatives

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has set an ambitious goal for India's agriculture sector by aiming to increase Kharif crop production while simultaneously reducing production costs. Speaking on Monday after a meeting with state agricultural ministers, Chouhan emphasized the importance of agriculture in securing the nation's livelihood and food security.

The minister highlighted the collaboration between agricultural research and farmers, aiming to integrate laboratory research with on-the-ground farming practices under a new campaign called 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan'. Chouhan also reported a significant increase in foodgrain production, with the 2024-25 output reaching 1,663.91 lakh tonnes, a rise from the previous year's 1,557.6 lakh tonnes.

Chouhan, speaking at a recent farmers' convention in Maharashtra, announced the establishment of a national-level laboratory in Pune under the Clean Plant Program. This initiative, part of the broader 'One Nation, One Agriculture, and One Team' framework, aims to connect institutions and set achievable goals to fuel agricultural advancements in India. The minister expressed his vision for India to emerge as the global food basket, capable of meeting domestic and international needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)