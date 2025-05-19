Left Menu

India's Espionage Crackdown: Arrest Highlights Ongoing Spy Battle

Indian authorities arrested YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra for allegedly sharing sensitive information with Pakistan, sparking intense scrutiny of espionage activities. Defence Expert Hemant Mahajan emphasized the importance of tracking all agents working for Pakistan and China. The arrest raises concerns about national security and the dissemination of strategic information.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 18:00 IST
Defence Expert Hemant Mahajan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian authorities have arrested YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra for allegedly sharing sensitive information with a Pakistani citizen. Defence Expert Hemant Mahajan emphasized the importance of apprehending all agents working for Pakistan and China in India, describing the development as vital for national security.

Malhotra, hailing from Haryana's Hisar, is accused of communicating with a Pakistani officer and disseminating sensitive information. Reports indicate she met the officer in Delhi, visited Pakistan twice, and furthered alleged espionage activities. The case has prompted collaboration between Puri and Haryana police.

Meanwhile, political tensions rise as opposition leader Rahul Gandhi criticized External Affairs Minister Jaishankar for remaining silent on aircraft losses during Operation Sindoor. The military operation was initiated after a deadly terror attack, aiming to dismantle terrorist networks in Pakistan-controlled territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

