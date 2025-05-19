16th Finance Commission Lauds Uttarakhand's Fiscal Management
The 16th Finance Commission, led by Dr Arvind Panagariya, commended Uttarakhand for maintaining a balanced fiscal deficit. In a meeting, Chief Minister Dhami discussed the state's financial status, challenges, and development needs. Uttarakhand's projected fiscal deficit for 2025-26 is set at 2.9% of GSDP.
The 16th Finance Commission's recent visitation to Uttarakhand concluded with praise for the state's financial administration, as announced by Commission Chairman Dr. Arvind Panagariya. He highlighted the balanced fiscal deficit, a signal of responsible financial management, provided it remains controlled.
Uttarakhand's Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, delivered a detailed account of the state's economic challenges and aspirations during a significant meeting with Commission members. Discussions revolved around the state's fiscal decisions, including the projected 13% GSDP growth for 2025-26.
Finance Minister Premchand Aggrawal presented the budget for the upcoming fiscal year, emphasizing a revenue surplus and a manageable fiscal deficit. The meeting also reinforced collaboration between state and central government for better financial coordination, celebrating Uttarakhand's progress in this milestone year.
