16th Finance Commission Lauds Uttarakhand's Fiscal Management

The 16th Finance Commission's recent visitation to Uttarakhand concluded with praise for the state's financial administration, as announced by Commission Chairman Dr. Arvind Panagariya. He highlighted the balanced fiscal deficit, a signal of responsible financial management, provided it remains controlled.

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, delivered a detailed account of the state's economic challenges and aspirations during a significant meeting with Commission members. Discussions revolved around the state's fiscal decisions, including the projected 13% GSDP growth for 2025-26.

Finance Minister Premchand Aggrawal presented the budget for the upcoming fiscal year, emphasizing a revenue surplus and a manageable fiscal deficit. The meeting also reinforced collaboration between state and central government for better financial coordination, celebrating Uttarakhand's progress in this milestone year.

