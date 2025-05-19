Left Menu

Karur Vysya Bank Achieves 13% Surge: Financial Year-End Report

Karur Vysya Bank reported a 13% growth in net profit, reaching Rs 513 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The board recommends a dividend of Rs 2.60 per share. Total income for the quarter increased to Rs 3,025 crore from the previous year's Rs 2,813 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 18:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karur Vysya Bank announced a robust financial performance for the quarter ending March 31, 2025, with a 13% increase in net profit, reaching Rs 513 crore.

In comparison, the private lender had reported a net profit of Rs 456 crore for the same quarter in the previous fiscal year, 2023-24.

The board proposed a dividend of Rs 2.60 per equity share for FY25, marking an impressive growth in financial results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

