Karur Vysya Bank Achieves 13% Surge: Financial Year-End Report
Karur Vysya Bank reported a 13% growth in net profit, reaching Rs 513 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The board recommends a dividend of Rs 2.60 per share. Total income for the quarter increased to Rs 3,025 crore from the previous year's Rs 2,813 crore.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 18:35 IST
- Country:
- India
Karur Vysya Bank announced a robust financial performance for the quarter ending March 31, 2025, with a 13% increase in net profit, reaching Rs 513 crore.
In comparison, the private lender had reported a net profit of Rs 456 crore for the same quarter in the previous fiscal year, 2023-24.
The board proposed a dividend of Rs 2.60 per equity share for FY25, marking an impressive growth in financial results.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement