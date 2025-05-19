Karur Vysya Bank Achieves 13% Surge: Financial Year-End Report

Karur Vysya Bank announced a robust financial performance for the quarter ending March 31, 2025, with a 13% increase in net profit, reaching Rs 513 crore.

In comparison, the private lender had reported a net profit of Rs 456 crore for the same quarter in the previous fiscal year, 2023-24.

The board proposed a dividend of Rs 2.60 per equity share for FY25, marking an impressive growth in financial results.

(With inputs from agencies.)