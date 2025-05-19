Waaree Energies Expands Empire with Strategic Acquisitions

Waaree Energies has revealed its strategic move to broaden its industrial footprint by acquiring Kamath Transformers Private Ltd for an estimated Rs 293 crore. This step forms a crucial part of its business expansion agenda.

Additionally, the company has agreed to acquire Green New Delhi Forever Energy Private Limited. This deal, valuing each share at Rs 1 lakh with a face value of Rs 10, is being executed by Waaree Forever Energies Private Limited, a fully owned subsidiary of Waaree Energies.

Both acquisitions are slated for completion in the fiscal year 2026, with the funding sourced entirely from cash reserves, the company disclosed in a formal exchange filing.

(With inputs from agencies.)