Waaree Energies Expands Empire with Strategic Acquisitions

Waaree Energies announced its decision to acquire Kamath Transformers Private Ltd for approximately Rs 293 crore, strengthening its business capabilities. The acquisition aligns with their expansion plans, alongside acquiring Green New Delhi Forever Energy Private Limited for Rs 1 lakh per share. Completion is anticipated by FY26, funded through all-cash transactions.

Updated: 19-05-2025 18:48 IST
Waaree Energies has revealed its strategic move to broaden its industrial footprint by acquiring Kamath Transformers Private Ltd for an estimated Rs 293 crore. This step forms a crucial part of its business expansion agenda.

Additionally, the company has agreed to acquire Green New Delhi Forever Energy Private Limited. This deal, valuing each share at Rs 1 lakh with a face value of Rs 10, is being executed by Waaree Forever Energies Private Limited, a fully owned subsidiary of Waaree Energies.

Both acquisitions are slated for completion in the fiscal year 2026, with the funding sourced entirely from cash reserves, the company disclosed in a formal exchange filing.

