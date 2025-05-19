Punjab Powers Up for Continuous Supply: Boosting Paddy Season and DSR Method

Punjab Power Minister Harbhajan Singh announced on Monday that farmers would receive uninterrupted eight-hour power supply daily during the paddy season, with potential extensions.

He disclosed that out of 15 power units in the state, 14 are fully operational, and the final unit will be operational within three days. This year, power demand is anticipated at 17,000 MW, surpassing last year's peak of 16,058 MW. Additionally, power plants hold a 30-day coal reserve, and state transmission infrastructure has been upgraded.

Singh conveyed Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's initiative to promote the Direct Seeding of Rice (DSR) method, aiming to conserve water. Farmers adopting DSR receive a Rs 1,500 per acre subsidy. The DSR schedule and sowing dates in various districts were shared, emphasizing the state's commitment to supporting farmers with adequate power during the sowing season.

(With inputs from agencies.)