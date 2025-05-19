Left Menu

Devastating Downpour Hits Argentina's Farm Belt

Heavy rains have inundated Argentina's agricultural regions, posing a threat to soy and corn crops. Meteorologist German Heinzenknecht reported precipitation levels reaching up to 400mm. Local farmers face potential agricultural losses, with wet fields delaying harvests and posing risks of crop disease and flooding in Buenos Aires province.

Argentina's agricultural heartlands have recently been deluged with heavy rains, raising concerns over the impact on key soy and corn crops. These downpours, measuring up to 400mm, are three to four times the typical May levels, exacerbating existing challenges for local farmers.

Meteorologist German Heinzenknecht from Applied Climatology Consulting described the rainfall as 'ludicrous,' noting that the excessive moisture has compounded difficulties in harvesting due to flooded fields and muddy roads. This delay could lead to crop diseases and seed pod openings, threatening Argentina's standing as a leading grain exporter.

Visual evidence of the situation, shared by the farmers' association CARBAP, shows submerged fields and impassable roads. Additionally, some urban areas in Buenos Aires province experienced significant flooding, prompting evacuations. The Buenos Aires Grains Exchange had projected substantial yields prior to these adverse weather conditions.

