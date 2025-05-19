Devastating Downpour Hits Argentina's Farm Belt

Argentina's agricultural heartlands have recently been deluged with heavy rains, raising concerns over the impact on key soy and corn crops. These downpours, measuring up to 400mm, are three to four times the typical May levels, exacerbating existing challenges for local farmers.

Meteorologist German Heinzenknecht from Applied Climatology Consulting described the rainfall as 'ludicrous,' noting that the excessive moisture has compounded difficulties in harvesting due to flooded fields and muddy roads. This delay could lead to crop diseases and seed pod openings, threatening Argentina's standing as a leading grain exporter.

Visual evidence of the situation, shared by the farmers' association CARBAP, shows submerged fields and impassable roads. Additionally, some urban areas in Buenos Aires province experienced significant flooding, prompting evacuations. The Buenos Aires Grains Exchange had projected substantial yields prior to these adverse weather conditions.

