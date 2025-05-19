NLC India Ltd Celebrates Over Four-Fold Profit Surge in Q4 2025

NLC India Ltd has announced a remarkable over four-fold increase in its consolidated profits, reaching Rs 468.46 crore in the quarter ending March 2025. This marks a significant rise from the Rs 113.95 crore profit recorded during the same period last year.

Despite the impressive profit spike, the company experienced a slight dip in its consolidated income, which fell to Rs 3,971.90 crore from the previous year's Rs 4,034.53 crore. This performance metric was disclosed in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

In addition to an interim dividend payment of Rs 1.5 per share, a final dividend of 15 percent has been recommended, pending shareholder approval. NLC India Ltd remains focused on its core operations in lignite mining and power generation, while also expanding into renewable energy and coal mining both domestically and internationally.

