Left Menu

NLC India Ltd Celebrates Over Four-Fold Profit Surge in Q4 2025

NLC India Ltd reported a significant rise in consolidated profit to Rs 468.46 crore in Q4 2025, compared to Rs 113.95 crore the previous year. While their income slightly dropped, the company still declared a final dividend, continuing its diversified expansion in lignite mining and renewable energy sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 21:02 IST
NLC India Ltd Celebrates Over Four-Fold Profit Surge in Q4 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

NLC India Ltd has announced a remarkable over four-fold increase in its consolidated profits, reaching Rs 468.46 crore in the quarter ending March 2025. This marks a significant rise from the Rs 113.95 crore profit recorded during the same period last year.

Despite the impressive profit spike, the company experienced a slight dip in its consolidated income, which fell to Rs 3,971.90 crore from the previous year's Rs 4,034.53 crore. This performance metric was disclosed in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

In addition to an interim dividend payment of Rs 1.5 per share, a final dividend of 15 percent has been recommended, pending shareholder approval. NLC India Ltd remains focused on its core operations in lignite mining and power generation, while also expanding into renewable energy and coal mining both domestically and internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025