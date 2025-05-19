Left Menu

Indian Army's Operation Sindoor: Precision Strike Amidst Ceasefire Violations

In response to recent India-Pakistan tensions, the Indian Army launched Operation Sindoor to dismantle terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan. Artillery gunners displayed precision in targeting, leading to significant enemy losses and panic. The targeted retaliatory fire ensured India countered escalating threats effectively and maintained strategic dominance across the Line of Control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 22:02 IST
Indian Army's Operation Sindoor: Precision Strike Amidst Ceasefire Violations
Army's artillery gunners demonstrate how they delivered a crushing response during ceasefire violations by Pakistan (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army's artillery gunners showcased remarkable precision during heightened tensions with Pakistan in the Akhnoor Sector. On Monday, they executed a forceful response to ceasefire violations by employing pinpoint artillery strikes.

A soldier revealed that Operation Sindoor targeted posts aiding terrorists, resulting in substantial enemy losses. The operation effectively neutralized enemy positions while safeguarding Indian forces, as adversaries unsuccessfully attempted to shift focus by attacking civilian areas.

According to another soldier, the operation's objective was clear: disable adversary posts facilitating terrorist activities. Each artillery round from the operation hit its mark, causing significant panic and damage to enemy infrastructure, unforgettable in its impact. Operation Sindoor has led to the elimination of over 100 terrorists, while India's subsequent strategy inflicted heavy damage on Pakistan's military resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025