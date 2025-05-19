Indian Army's Operation Sindoor: Precision Strike Amidst Ceasefire Violations

The Indian Army's artillery gunners showcased remarkable precision during heightened tensions with Pakistan in the Akhnoor Sector. On Monday, they executed a forceful response to ceasefire violations by employing pinpoint artillery strikes.

A soldier revealed that Operation Sindoor targeted posts aiding terrorists, resulting in substantial enemy losses. The operation effectively neutralized enemy positions while safeguarding Indian forces, as adversaries unsuccessfully attempted to shift focus by attacking civilian areas.

According to another soldier, the operation's objective was clear: disable adversary posts facilitating terrorist activities. Each artillery round from the operation hit its mark, causing significant panic and damage to enemy infrastructure, unforgettable in its impact. Operation Sindoor has led to the elimination of over 100 terrorists, while India's subsequent strategy inflicted heavy damage on Pakistan's military resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)