Left Menu

Revamp Strategies: DAMB's Path to Self-Reliance and Growth

Development Minister Kapil Mishra called for immediate action to fill vacancies in the Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board, emphasizing self-reliance and alternative revenue sources. He urged a transparent auctioning process for Ghazipur Mandi shops and a comprehensive redevelopment plan for Tikri Mandi. Mishra also highlighted improved waste management and financial strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 22:06 IST
Revamp Strategies: DAMB's Path to Self-Reliance and Growth
Development Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Development Minister Kapil Mishra has taken decisive steps to address vacancies within the Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board, aiming for self-reliance by exploring alternative revenue streams.

During a recent review meeting, Mishra directed officials to implement a transparent, time-bound auction process for shops at Ghazipur Mandi, addressing longstanding issues.

He also called for a one-month master plan for the Tikri Mandi redevelopment, emphasizing infrastructure, traffic management, and trade facility expansion.

Mishra stressed the importance of regular, scientific waste removal systems and real-time monitoring for improved efficiency.

The Minister underscored the necessity for a policy on fixed deposits, suggesting they should only be encashed when vital, with a report to be submitted on closures since January 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025