Revamp Strategies: DAMB's Path to Self-Reliance and Growth

Development Minister Kapil Mishra has taken decisive steps to address vacancies within the Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board, aiming for self-reliance by exploring alternative revenue streams.

During a recent review meeting, Mishra directed officials to implement a transparent, time-bound auction process for shops at Ghazipur Mandi, addressing longstanding issues.

He also called for a one-month master plan for the Tikri Mandi redevelopment, emphasizing infrastructure, traffic management, and trade facility expansion.

Mishra stressed the importance of regular, scientific waste removal systems and real-time monitoring for improved efficiency.

The Minister underscored the necessity for a policy on fixed deposits, suggesting they should only be encashed when vital, with a report to be submitted on closures since January 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)