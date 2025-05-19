Revamp Strategies: DAMB's Path to Self-Reliance and Growth
Development Minister Kapil Mishra called for immediate action to fill vacancies in the Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board, emphasizing self-reliance and alternative revenue sources. He urged a transparent auctioning process for Ghazipur Mandi shops and a comprehensive redevelopment plan for Tikri Mandi. Mishra also highlighted improved waste management and financial strategies.
Development Minister Kapil Mishra has taken decisive steps to address vacancies within the Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board, aiming for self-reliance by exploring alternative revenue streams.
During a recent review meeting, Mishra directed officials to implement a transparent, time-bound auction process for shops at Ghazipur Mandi, addressing longstanding issues.
He also called for a one-month master plan for the Tikri Mandi redevelopment, emphasizing infrastructure, traffic management, and trade facility expansion.
Mishra stressed the importance of regular, scientific waste removal systems and real-time monitoring for improved efficiency.
The Minister underscored the necessity for a policy on fixed deposits, suggesting they should only be encashed when vital, with a report to be submitted on closures since January 2023.
(With inputs from agencies.)
