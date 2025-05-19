Operation Sindoor: India's Strategic Defense Triumph Over Drone Threats

In an unprecedented move, the Indian military successfully neutralized between 800 and 1000 drones launched from Pakistan over four days along the western border. This strategic success is attributed to the seamless coordination among the Army, Navy, and Air Force under Operation Sindoor, according to Lieutenant General Sumer Ivan D'Cunha, Director General of the Army Air Defence.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Lt Gen D'Cunha revealed that all drones carrying dangerous payloads were intercepted, preventing any harm to civilians. He credited the operation's success to the joint efforts of all services to counteract potential threats from Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles (UCAVs) aimed at civilian centers.

The Lt General detailed the shared roles among the services, with the Air Force as primary responders, while the Army and Navy cover specific responsibilities. India's multi-layered air defense system includes diverse weapons capable of engaging threats at various altitudes. The integration of the indigenous Akash Teer system enhances automated coordination, ensuring prompt threat detection and response.

(With inputs from agencies.)