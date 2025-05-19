Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: India's Strategic Defense Triumph Over Drone Threats

The strategic coordination among the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force led to the successful neutralization of 800 to 1000 drones launched from Pakistan. Utilizing advanced systems like Akash Teer, the military intercepted threats, ensuring no civilian casualties. Lt Gen D'Cunha highlighted the critical role of layered defense to thwart drone attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 23:19 IST
Operation Sindoor: India's Strategic Defense Triumph Over Drone Threats
Update-Lt General Sumer Ivan D'Cunha, Director General, Army Air Defence (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented move, the Indian military successfully neutralized between 800 and 1000 drones launched from Pakistan over four days along the western border. This strategic success is attributed to the seamless coordination among the Army, Navy, and Air Force under Operation Sindoor, according to Lieutenant General Sumer Ivan D'Cunha, Director General of the Army Air Defence.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Lt Gen D'Cunha revealed that all drones carrying dangerous payloads were intercepted, preventing any harm to civilians. He credited the operation's success to the joint efforts of all services to counteract potential threats from Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles (UCAVs) aimed at civilian centers.

The Lt General detailed the shared roles among the services, with the Air Force as primary responders, while the Army and Navy cover specific responsibilities. India's multi-layered air defense system includes diverse weapons capable of engaging threats at various altitudes. The integration of the indigenous Akash Teer system enhances automated coordination, ensuring prompt threat detection and response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025