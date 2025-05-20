Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Brazil's environmental agency, Ibama, approved Petrobras' emergency response plan for potential oil spills in the ecologically sensitive Foz do Amazonas basin on Monday. This vital approval moves Petrobras closer to acquiring the necessary license to begin drilling activities in the region.

The authorized plan permits Petrobras to simulate its emergency strategies, marking a significant step towards a potential drilling license. Previously, Ibama had rejected Petrobras' 2023 drilling application, citing environmental concerns. The Foz do Amazonas basin is renowned for its rich coral reef ecosystems.

A final decision from Ibama is still pending, maintaining a delicate balance between ecological preservation and resource extraction. The upcoming simulation aims to assess the effectiveness of Petrobras' emergency response plan. Petrobras' CEO emphasized the company's commitment to safe operations on Amapa's coast.

