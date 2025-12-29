Left Menu

Coral Reefs in Peril: The Scarborough Shoal Dispute

The ecological integrity of the Scarborough Shoal is under threat due to military activities and illegal fishing. Despite the Shoal's contested status between China and the Philippines, China exerts control, drawing international concern over its recent move to establish a national nature reserve.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 29-12-2025 08:07 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 08:07 IST
  • Country:
  • China

China has accused unspecified military activities of causing damage to coral reefs in the Scarborough Shoal region, according to a report by state broadcaster CCTV. This report, issued by China's natural resources ministry, highlights ecological concerns from practices such as bomb-dropping training exercises.

The Scarborough Shoal, a heavily contested maritime region claimed by both China and the Philippines, is valued for its rich fisheries and strategic location near major shipping routes. Despite unresolved territorial claims, Beijing maintains de facto control, while Filipino fishing boats continue to operate in the area.

China's recent decision to designate the shoal as a national nature reserve has escalated tensions, with the Philippines denouncing the move as a pretext for further Chinese occupation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

