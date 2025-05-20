India's Bullet Train Project Advances: 300 km Viaduct Completed

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced a major advancement in India's ambitious Bullet Train Project, confirming that a 300-kilometer stretch of viaduct has been completed. The minister shared this update through a video on his official social media account on platform X.

The high-speed rail initiative, spearheaded by the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), sees notable progress with 76 percent of the excavation at the Mumbai station, located at the Bandra Kurla Complex, now finished. This station will be the sole underground stop along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor.

The update indicates that 14.2 lakh cubic meters of the required 18.7 lakh cubic meters of earth have been fully excavated. Advanced facilities, including three batching plants equipped with chiller and ice plants, ensure concrete temperature control. At the site, a state-of-the-art lab conducts rigorous testing to maintain quality standards in construction.

(With inputs from agencies.)