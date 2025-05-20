Left Menu

Breaking Barriers: Young Girls from Jammu and Kashmir Excel in Sports

Girls in Jammu and Kashmir's rural Bhalesa region are showcasing their talent in sports, thanks to tournaments like the Doda event. With parental backing and courage, these young athletes overcome societal challenges, aspiring to bring pride to their country through their achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 11:19 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 11:19 IST
Girl students participating in Doda sports tournament (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the rural landscape of Jammu and Kashmir's Bhalesa region, young girls are making waves in the sports arena, participating in tournaments such as the exclusively female Doda event. By exhibiting their talent and resilience, these aspiring athletes are highlighted in their quest to overcome societal challenges with the support of their parents.

One student expressed the significant impact of family backing, stating, "Girls should have courage, and parents must support them. With my parents' full support, I got selected in two sports at the Doda tournament." Another participant extended gratitude to the organizers and urged fellow girls to maintain their resolve, adding, "A team came to Doda and organized this tournament -- I sincerely thank them. To all the girls of the Doda region, I want to say: never lose courage. Girls can excel in every field if they have the support of their parents."

Another student emphasized the critical need for equal support, stating that equal opportunities can uplift the nation's pride. "Girls are no less than boys," she said, encouraging courage and perseverance. Highlighting the national initiatives, a student pointed out, "Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Khelo India and Jeeto India, village children are getting opportunities to compete with city kids."

A local teacher noted the focus on developing village children's potential through school-level competitions, with gifted girls advancing to zonal, district, and divisional tournaments. This effort, bolstered by government support, aims to brighten the future prospects of these young athletes, ensuring their skills receive the attention they deserve. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

