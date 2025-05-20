Ceremony Resumed: BSF Reinstates Iconic Evening Retreat at Punjab Check Posts

NEW DELHI, May 20 (ANI) – In a significant move towards normalization, the Border Security Force (BSF) has reinstated the iconic Beating Retreat ceremony at three pivotal Joint Check Posts (JCPs) along the Punjab frontier, effective from Tuesday.

This ceremonial flag-lowering event at Attari-Wagah, Hussainiwala, and Sadqi was put on hold starting May 9 due to Operation Sindhoor but is set to resume at 6 pm today. Marking a return to public life, the ceremony will be accessible to the general public from Wednesday.

Famed for exemplifying military discipline and cultural pride, the retreat ceremonies are a joint effort by the BSF and Pakistani forces at designated border points. Temporarily canceled owing to security concerns and pandemic-induced restrictions, the event's revival is anticipated to draw significant tourism.

The Attari (Amritsar), Hussainiwala (Ferozepur), and Sadiqi (Fazilka) JCPs have traditionally hosted this draw. After recent turmoil following a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, requiring temporary suspension, the BSF assures robust security for visitors as it restarts the ceremony.

The return to this cherished symbol of cross-border relations comes after a cautious de-escalation in India-Pakistan tensions, highlighting readiness for safe and vibrant cultural exchanges at these historic sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)