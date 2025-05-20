Santos' Narrabri Project: A Decade of Debate

The long-standing controversy surrounding Santos' A$3.6 billion Narrabri gas project in Australia has reached a turning point. A tribunal has ruled in favor of the development, prioritizing domestic energy supply over environmental and cultural concerns.

For over a decade, the project has faced opposition from the local Gomeroi people. They argue that the gas project's emissions would exacerbate climate change, negatively affecting their health, environment, and cultural heritage. Despite acknowledging these issues, the National Native Title Tribunal concluded that the project provides a net public benefit.

Santos still requires planning approval for pipeline connections and has committed to working with the Gomeroi people to address their concerns. NTSCorp, representing the Gomeroi traditional owners, did not comment on the latest decision. At a conversion rate of $1 to 1.5521 Australian dollars, the financial stakes remain high for this significant energy venture.

